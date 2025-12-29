Iran ready to respond forcefully to any hostile act: General Staff of Armed Forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces has warned that it will not tolerate any threat to the country or its people, stressing that any renewed act of aggression would trigger a stronger response.

According to Mehr, in a statement released on the anniversary of 9 Dey, the General Staff reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ full readiness and resolve to safeguard national security and protect the Iranian nation.

The statement said the Armed Forces, acting with complete preparedness and strength, will not allow any harm to be inflicted on Iran or compromise the security of its people.

It cautioned that any hostile action by adversaries—regardless of time or location—would be met with a response that is more powerful, decisive, and damaging than previous ones.

The General Staff emphasized that Iran’s Armed Forces remain fully prepared to confront threats and fulfill their duty to defend the country.

.......................

End/ 257