Army Chief: Iranian women played decisive role in Sacred Defense and recent war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami stated that Iranian women played an influential and undeniable role during the eight years of the Sacred Defense as well as in the recent 12-day Israeli-imposed war against Iran.

He made these remarks in a meeting with members of the Women and Family’s Faction of the Iranian Parliament on Wednesday, stressing that women had constructive and decisive roles both during the Iraqi-imposed war (1980–1988) and the 12-day Israeli aggression.

Hatami emphasized that the wives and mothers of Iranian fighters, particularly those in the Army, provided vital spiritual and psychological support, which significantly strengthened the combat capability and resilience of the forces.

The ceremony was attended by Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Coordinating Deputy of the Army, along with several deputy commanders and army officials.

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched an unprovoked attack against Iran while nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran were underway. The aggression triggered a 12-day war that claimed the lives of at least 1,064 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States also joined the war, bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities in a serious violation of international law.

In retaliation, Iran’s Armed Forces struck strategic sites across the occupied territories and targeted the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran’s successful retaliatory operations against both Israel and the US forced a halt to the aggression.

