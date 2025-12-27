Iran ranks among world leaders in advanced cancer treatment technologies: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, announced that the country now ranks among the world’s leading nations in developing advanced technologies for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Officials emphasized that these achievements highlight the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear and scientific programs, demonstrating how indigenous innovation is improving public health despite years of sanctions and external pressure.

Eslami made the remarks on the sidelines of Iran’s first joint conference of nuclear medicine, radio-oncology, hematology, and oncology specialists in Tehran. He noted that Iran has made significant progress in cancer therapy, particularly through cold plasma technology, which reduces patient pain and enhances treatment effectiveness.

“Iran’s latest cancer treatment products are among the world’s best. Only one or two leading countries have reached a similar level, and it is a great source of pride that our people benefit from these technologies,” Eslami said.

He added that the convergence of medical teams and institutions has created a synergistic process that will continue to advance the country’s capabilities in the field.

Iran has invested heavily in peaceful nuclear technologies, including radiopharmaceuticals and advanced cancer therapies. Domestic production has reduced reliance on foreign suppliers and ensured greater access for patients, reflecting growing cooperation among specialists in nuclear medicine, radiotherapy, hematology, and oncology.

