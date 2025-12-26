President Pezeshkian meets family of Christian Martyr Razmik Khachatorian

Masoud Pezeshkian has met the family of Razmik Khachatorian, a Christian martyr of Iran, to pay tribute to his memory.

Marking the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, Pezeshkian honored the memory of the martyr and expressed appreciation for the patience, sacrifice, and resilience of martyrs’ families. He also extended congratulations on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and the upcoming Christmas and New Year.

Emphasizing the vital role of all ethnic groups and followers of divine religions in defending Iran’s independence, dignity, and territorial integrity, the president described the sacrifices of Christian martyrs during the 80-year war imposed by the Ba’ath regime of Iraq on Iran as a clear symbol of national unity and deep solidarity among the Iranian people.

President Pezeshkian praised the steadfastness of the Khachatorian family, stating that Iran’s current dignity and strength are owed to the sacrifices of its martyrs and the perseverance of their families. He stressed that honoring and supporting these families is a permanent duty of government officials.

During the meeting, members of the Khachatorian family, along with Ara Shahverdyan, the representative of Christians in the Iranian Parliament, expressed gratitude for the president’s visit and attention. They also reaffirmed their commitment to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and emphasized their determination to continue the path of the martyrs in service to the country.