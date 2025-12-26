Pakistani Shia Lawmaker Highlights Contributions of Christian Community on Christmas

A Pakistani lawmaker has praised the Christian community for its longstanding contributions to national development, while extending greetings on the occasion of Christmas.

Member of the National Assembly and leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Hameed Hussain Torri, congratulated Christians across Pakistan on Christmas, describing the occasion as a festival that carries a powerful message of love, peace, tolerance, sacrifice, and service to humanity.

In a statement, Torri said the celebration of Christmas encourages people to share in one another’s joys and hardships and to promote mutual respect and understanding. He expressed hope that the festive occasion would bring happiness, peace of mind, and prosperity to Christian families across the country.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s true strength lies in religious harmony, brotherhood, and constitutional equality. Torri noted that the Christian community has played a significant role in Pakistan’s development since its inception, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, social welfare, and nation-building.

“These contributions are a source of pride for our national identity and collective progress,” he said, adding that the state remains committed to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for followers of all religions under the Constitution of Pakistan.

Calling for unity and coexistence, Torri urged citizens to work together to build a strong, prosperous, and peaceful Pakistan based on mutual respect and tolerance.