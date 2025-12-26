Shia-Christian Communities Showcase Harmony at Christmas Celebration in Andhra Pradesh, India

AhlulBayt News Agency: In Gandhinagar, Bavaji Pet, and Vijayawada, the Christmas celebration at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church (East Parish) showcased a remarkable display of unity, brotherhood, and mutual respect between the Shia Muslim and Christian communities, sending a message of peace, love, and human solidarity.

The event was attended by prominent religious leaders, including Maulana Mirza Zaheer Abbas, Imam of Friday preyers at Shia Jamia Masjid-e-Hussain (A) in Vijayawada, along with members of the Masjid-e-Hussain Committee. Participants congratulated the church community and emphasized that religion teaches love, peace, and service to humanity, not hatred.

Speaking at the event, Maulana Mirza Zaheer Abbas highlighted that Islam advocates respect for all religions and peaceful coexistence. He also noted that the teachings of Prophet Jesus are a timeless example of patience, love, and service to humanity. He stressed that in today’s challenging times, fostering brotherhood is more important than ever.

Church organizers praised the participation of the Shia community and the Masjid-e-Hussain Committee as an exemplary display of goodwill and social harmony. The event concluded with a commitment to continue collaborative efforts to promote peace, tolerance, and interfaith cooperation.

This celebration served as a testament that when people of different faiths respect one another’s beliefs, society can become a center of peace, love, and mutual understanding.