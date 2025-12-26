Shia Ulema Council Calls for Peace and Interfaith Understanding at Christmas Event in Lahore

The focal person of the Shia Ulema Council stated that history bears witness to the fact that the Christian clergy of Najran chose to pay jizya instead of engaging in Mubahala with the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He added that although those who recited the kalima of Muhammad of Arabia deprived the Ahl al-Bayt of their cloaks in Karbala, it was Christians who provided them with coverings. These events are part of history and reflect the love and respect of Christians for the Ahlul Bayt (A.S).

The focal person of the Shia Ulema Council Punjab, Qasim Ali Qasmi, said that Islam is a religion of peace and security, which promotes tolerance and encourages good relations with followers of other faiths.

He noted that history shows a deep and longstanding relationship between Islam and Christianity.

Referring again to the incident of the Najran Christian clergy, who declined Mubahala with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and agreed to pay jizya, as well as the events of Karbala where Christians provided cloaks to the Ahlul Bayt (A.S), he said these historical examples demonstrate the respect and affection of Christians toward the family of the Prophet.

Qasim Ali Qasmi further stated that Christians may remain Christian even if they do not accept the prophethood of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), but a Muslim cannot remain within Islam without believing in Prophet Jesus.

He emphasized that Muslims believe in the prophethood of all prophets and in the finality of the prophethood of the Messenger of God.

He added that Christians regard Prophet Jesus (peace be upon him) as the “Prince of Peace,” while Islam itself is a religion of peace.

He said that if Christians follow the teachings of Prophet Jesus and Muslims follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the world would become a cradle of peace.

He expressed these views while addressing a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Bait-ul-Aman, Shadman, Lahore, hosted by Chairman of the Interfaith Peace Committee Lahore, Chaudhry Arshad Gujar. The event was also addressed by Chairman of the Sunni Ulema Council, Allama Asghar Arif Chishti, Chaudhry Saghir Abbas Warak, and others.