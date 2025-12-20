Pakistani Shia cleric calls interfaith unity essential to counter extremism, safeguard human dignity

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Pakistani religious scholar has stressed that interfaith convergence and constructive dialogue are no longer optional but an urgent necessity in today’s world, playing a decisive role in confronting violence, extremism, and the erosion of human dignity.

Speaking at a gathering attended by religious and minority representatives, Hojatoleslam Ashfaq Wahidi, a senior member of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, said strengthening cooperation among followers of different faiths is vital to addressing the complex challenges facing contemporary societies.

“All divine religions seek to elevate humanity and cultivate the highest moral values,” Wahidi said. “Through synergy and cooperation, followers of different faiths can present a practical model of a ‘united nation’ grounded in ethics, compassion, and mutual respect.”

He strongly condemned all forms of violence and extremism, denouncing recent terrorist attacks, including the deadly incident in Sydney, Australia. Wahidi emphasized that such acts are fundamentally incompatible with religious teachings and undermine shared human values.

During a meeting with Pakistan’s Minister of Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh, and Bishop Dr. Joseph, Wahidi pointed to the increasingly fragile global environment, arguing that interfaith understanding and cooperation are indispensable in preventing conflict and social fragmentation.

He underlined that Islam has consistently emphasized the preservation of human dignity and respect for the sanctities of all religions, describing the protection of life, honor, and human dignity as core Islamic principles. “Islam is a message of mercy and respect,” he said, “and it rejects hatred, division, and terrorism in all their forms.”

Referring to the revered status of Prophet Jesus (peace be upon him) in Islam, Hojatoleslam Wahidi noted that while Christmas is a central religious occasion for Christians, Jesus is also recognized by Muslims as a great divine prophet. “His message transcends religious boundaries,” he said, “calling for peace, unity, solidarity, and the unification of hearts.”

He added that the Holy Qur’an explicitly condemns the spread of hatred and violence and urges believers to pursue peaceful coexistence. According to Wahidi, religions have a shared responsibility in shaping a secure, stable, and humane future for society.

“Progress, stability, and national solidarity can only be achieved through the active and responsible participation of all religious and sectarian communities,” he said.

Addressing the meeting, Minority Affairs Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh echoed these sentiments, saying the world today urgently needs messages that confront terrorism while upholding human dignity and the survival of humanity. “Strengthening the culture of dialogue and peaceful coexistence is one of the most effective ways to overcome the current global crises,” he said.

Participants at the meeting concluded by reaffirming that interfaith convergence and peaceful coexistence are urgent imperatives of the present era, stressing that lasting peace can only be realized through reason, dialogue, and mutual respect among peoples and religions.

