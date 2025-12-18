Delegation of Al-Abbas Shrine performs Maghrib prayers in congregation at Samarra Mosque in Pakistan (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The delegation of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine performed the Maghrib and Isha prayers in congregation at the (Samarra) Mosque in Pakistan.

This was part of the activities of the third edition of the (Fatima – Peace be upon her – The Path to Salvation) festival, held in celebration of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (Peace be upon her).

The head of the Religious Affairs Department at the Holy Shrine, Sheikh Salah Al-Karbalaei, led the prayers, explaining that holding congregational prayers is part of enhancing religious and social communication.

He added, in loyalty to the people of the Rawda complex who hosted last year's Fatima (peace be upon her) Festival of Salvation at the Samarra Mosque, and at their kind invitation, the delegation of the holy shrine performed the Maghrib and Isha prayers in this blessed mosque.

He continued, a speech was delivered after the prayer, emphasising a set of fundamental values and duties, foremost among them thanking God Almighty for His blessings, and discussing gratitude as the foundation of a believer's behaviour and a motivation to bear ethical and social responsibilities.