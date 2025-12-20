Pakistan Shia Organization Strongly Condemns Desecration of Muslim Woman’s Hijab in India

Central Anjuman-e-Imamia Gilgit-Baltistan has strongly condemned the deeply shameful incident that took place in India in which a Muslim woman’s hijab was disrespected.

According to reports, this inhuman and immoral act was committed by the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Organization said in its statement: The hijab is not only a symbol of a Muslim woman’s religious identity and freedom of faith, but also a part of her basic human rights. Its violation is unacceptable under any circumstances.

The statement further said that Islam grants women dignity, respect, and protection, and the hijab is a practical expression of that honor and modesty. Touching or disrespecting a Muslim woman’s hijab is an attack on her faith, her freedom, and her religious identity. Such an act is not only against Islamic teachings but also a clear violation of international human rights charters, United Nations principles, and democratic values.

Central Anjuman-e-Imamia Gilgit-Baltistan considers this incident a continuation of the growing religious intolerance, Islamophobia, and extremist attitudes against Muslims in India.

It is deeply regrettable that state power and government authority are being used to target weak and innocent people, which is a matter of serious concern for any civilized society.

We call upon the international community, the United Nations, the OIC, international human rights organizations, and all justice-loving voices to take serious notice of this incident, ensure action against those responsible, and play an effective role in protecting the religious, social, and human rights of Muslim women in India.

Central Anjuman-e-Imamia Gilgit-Baltistan makes it clear that standing with the oppressed and against oppression is our religious, moral, and human duty.

We express full solidarity with the affected Muslim sister and pray that Allah grants patience, strength, and dignity to the oppressed, and brings wrongdoers to account for their actions.