Offensive Graffiti Found at Islamic College of Melbourne

AhlulBayt News Agency: Graffiti was discovered at the Islamic College of Melbourne on Wootten Road in Tarneit, marking the second attack on Islamic sites in Wyndham within two weeks.

The vandalism was identified early Thursday morning, 18 December, as worshippers arrived for dawn prayers at the Grand Mosque, located opposite the college.

Photos from the scene showed graffiti with the words: “NOT OK TO EAT BACON OK TO ROOT GOATS?”

The wording has been described as offensive and deliberately provocative, targeting Muslims and Islamic beliefs.

Workers were seen removing the graffiti around 7:00 am, shortly after its discovery.

Victoria Police were notified of the incident.

