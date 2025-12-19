First VP: Violence, extremism have no place in Islam and the Islamic Republic of Iran

The first vice president says that violence and extremism have no place in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and today more than ever unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims is needed.

Mohammad Reza Aref made the remarks at the committee meeting for the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that violence and extremism have no place in Islam or in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and that in the conduct of the great founder of the Islamic Revolution, no violent action was taken to achieve victory, adding that Imam Khomeini did not endorse any violent measures similar to those seen in some revolutions around the world.

Enemies accuse Muslims of extremism and violence, Aref said, explaining that some, under the influence of Western ideas, have committed violent acts in the name of Islam, but their true nature and dependence on the West were quickly exposed.

Referring to the oppressive sanctions, he said that each one alone is crippling, but the Iranian people have overcome them with strength.

He also said that despite the costs imposed on the country, these pressures also brought achievements such as independence and progress, and added that today, Iran holds an advantage in many advanced and emerging technologies, and without sanctions, the country’s industry would not have reached this level of development.

Islamophobia is a serious Western strategy to suppress rivals

Aref added that Islamophobia is a serious strategy of “the so‑called civilized West”, which uses slogans of human rights and freedom as tools to suppress and pressure rivals.

He said, “We have nothing to do with violence and do not endorse any individual or country. But if we compare the West’s behavior toward refugees and the people of Gaza with its behavior toward Ukraine, it becomes clear how these so‑called civilized countries deal with wars,” adding that the West has committed numerous crimes in in Africa as well.

He continued, “The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolution are far from the concepts of violence and extremism, and extremism has no connection with the Prophet or the religion of Islam.”

Unity is the key to victory and the universality of Islam

Aref described unity as the key to victory and the universality of Islam, saying, “Today more than ever we need unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims. We must see how much we have acted upon these important slogans, and this occasion can help strengthen unity in the Islamic world.”

He stressed, “As the Supreme Leader has emphasized, if the Islamic world truly believed in unity today, the usurping Zionist regime, which represents global arrogance, would not dare to commit crimes in Gaza.”

“Our struggle today is between two ways of thinking: the thought of justice and morality versus the Zionist ideology, which are completely opposed to one another,” he said, clarifying that the behavior of the Zionist regime has no connection with Judaism.