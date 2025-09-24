Australian Hindu Council Under Investigation Over Islamophobia Allegations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Australian Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into the Hindu Council of Australia following a formal complaint alleging repeated incidents of Islamophobia. The complaint, filed by the Coalition Against Islamophobia, names the council’s president, Sai Paravastu, and its media officer, Neelima Paravastu.

According to the filing, between May 2024 and July 2025, the two allegedly posted and circulated Islamophobic remarks across social media platforms X and Instagram, as well as in public forums. Some of the content reportedly included reposts from far-right figures such as Charlie Kirk and Tommy Robinson.

The complaint asserts that these posts portrayed Muslims, particularly those from Indian, Bangladeshi, and Rohingya communities, as “inherently criminal, dangerous, and malicious,” and described them as a “universal threat to society.” Other posts targeted Islamic practices, criticized the hijab, and attacked New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

The coalition has demanded a public apology, immediate removal of the offensive content, a binding commitment to end similar actions, and financial compensation for what it described as “harm and distress caused by these behaviors.”

The commission has declined to comment on ongoing cases, but informed sources confirmed that the complaint was formally accepted on September 16.

