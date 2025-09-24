London Mayor Called Trump a Racist, Islamophobe

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): London Mayor Sadiq Khan has launched a sharp rebuke against former U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him “racist, misogynist, and Islamophobic” following remarks Trump made at the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump had described Khan as a “terrible mayor” and claimed that London was moving toward governance under Islamic Sharia law. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Khan countered, “I think Trump has shown himself to be racist, misogynist, and Islamophobic.” He added that Trump appears unsettled by the presence of a Muslim mayor leading a liberal, multicultural, and thriving city.

The rivalry between the two has been ongoing since 2016, when Khan openly criticized Trump’s proposed ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States. Trump has since repeatedly insulted Khan, at one point calling him a “nasty guy.”

Khan’s comments stand in contrast to the cautious stance of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who, alongside King Charles III, recently hosted Trump and his wife during an official visit to the United Kingdom.

Trump’s statements on Sharia law have reignited far-right conspiracy theories about Muslims in Britain. British officials have reiterated that Sharia councils in the country hold no legal authority.

End/ 345

