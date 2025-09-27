Trump’s Islamophobic Remarks at UN Spark Fears of Rising Anti-Muslim Hostility in Europe

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The United Nations General Assembly convened with nearly 200 world leaders addressing urgent crises of war, famine, and global security. Yet U.S. President Donald Trump used his platform to target London Mayor Sadiq Khan, claiming Europe was “going to hell” and alleging that London was governed under “Sharia law.”

Experts described Trump’s remarks as a clear example of fueling Islamophobia. Britain operates under a secular legal system, while Sharia councils in the country play only limited advisory roles. Analysts noted that Trump’s comments revived one of the oldest Islamophobic stereotypes: portraying Muslim leaders as a threat to national life.

The rhetoric has found resonance within Britain’s political landscape. In the summer of 2024, anti-Muslim riots erupted, with attacks on mosques and Muslim-owned businesses. By September 2025, more than 100,000 people rallied in London in support of far-right figure Tommy Robinson, where speakers openly declared Islam to be “the enemy.”

British Muslims continue to face daily realities of discrimination, harassment, and violence, ranging from mosque vandalism to anti-Islam graffiti. Analysts warn that unchecked Islamophobia risks deepening Europe’s social polarization and weakening its cohesion. They urge governments to condemn anti-Muslim hatred with the same determination applied to other forms of extremism and to adopt comprehensive measures to safeguard social unity.

