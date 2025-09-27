Muslim Teacher Dismissed in Belgium Over Fears of ‘Radicalization’

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The municipality of Ranst in Belgium has dismissed a Muslim teacher from a local primary school, citing concerns over potential “signs of radicalization.”

According to Christel Engelen, a member of the city council, no formal complaints or reports had been filed alleging that the teacher expressed extremist views in class. However, she stated that the municipality was unwilling to “take any risks.”

Engelen declined to provide further details but said the decision was intended to ensure that children were not exposed to any form of radical or fundamentalist discourse. She added that the potential risk linked to the teacher had been assessed as “significant.”

The council member explained that the decision followed the receipt of “signals” suggesting the possibility of the teacher leaning toward fundamentalist beliefs, which prompted an internal review process.

The case has sparked debate about the balance between safeguarding children and protecting the rights of teachers from minority communities, amid broader concerns in Europe about rising Islamophobia and the securitization of Muslim identities.

