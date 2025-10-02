London Police Suspend Nine Officers over Allegations of Islamophobia and Misconduct

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Metropolitan Police has been hit with a fresh scandal involving Islamophobia and misconduct, following revelations in a new BBC Panorama documentary. The program alleged that several officers expressed support for far-right anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson, made derogatory comments about Muslims and women, and used excessive force against detainees in custody.

The incidents reportedly occurred between August 2024 and January 2025 at Charing Cross Police Station. In response, Scotland Yard announced the suspension of nine officers pending investigation. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a formal inquiry, while two others – a civilian staff member and a former officer – also face related allegations.

Amanda Rowe, Director of the IOPC, said the case is being treated with “the utmost seriousness,” noting that a team of inspectors is reviewing evidence, including CCTV footage. According to British media, a BBC undercover reporter secured employment at the station and documented the misconduct.

The scandal is expected to deepen scrutiny of the Metropolitan Police, which has already faced longstanding accusations of institutional racism and eroded trust among minority communities. The findings raise fresh concerns about the force’s culture and accountability at a time when confidence in policing across London remains fragile.

**************

End/ 345