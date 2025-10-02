Book Published in Germany on the “Islam Debate”; Call for Critical and Respectful Dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An Austrian journalist has released a new book addressing the ongoing debate on Islam in Germany, urging a balanced and realistic approach to the issue.

The book, The Misleading Debate on Islam and Its Consequences, authored by Tzeo La Marca, aims to provide a “reality-based reassessment.” According to the author, current discussions on Islam in Germany are trapped between two extremes: Islamophobic prejudices on one side and overly simplistic optimism on the other. He warns that this polarization fosters the growth of fundamentalism while sidelining moderate voices.

La Marca stresses in his work that Germany has yet to learn how to speak about Islam “both critically and respectfully” at the same time. He also criticizes certain Western perspectives for overlooking political and social developments in Islamic countries, rendering their approaches insufficient.

A convert to Islam himself, La Marca draws on personal experiences from his travels to Iran, Iraq, and various mosques in Germany. He emphasizes the necessity of deeper dialogue between Muslims and non-Muslims, calling for a “European Islam” rooted in tolerance, knowledge, and coexistence. Ultimately, he argues that debates on migration and integration in Germany should be addressed primarily from political, rather than purely religious, perspectives.

