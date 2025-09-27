Wave of Islamophobia Spreads from Canada to Sweden and Singapore

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Muslim communities across three continents have expressed alarm over a series of recent incidents targeting religious sites and Islamic identity.

In Canada, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) condemned a Facebook event created under the name “Alexandre Bissonnette” — the gunman behind the 2017 Quebec mosque massacre. The event, timed with the anniversary of the attack, was promoted as a rally against the “Islamization of Quebec.” NCCM described the move as “deeply disturbing and shocking” and demanded accountability from the organizers. The post was later removed following public outrage.

In Singapore, the Al-Istiqamah Mosque in the Serangoon North area was evacuated on September 24 after the discovery of a suspicious package. Authorities revealed it contained pork meat. Emergency services confirmed there were no hazardous materials, though one individual was treated for shortness of breath. The country’s interior minister vowed that such offensive acts targeting religious communities would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile in Sweden, a mosque in the town of Hultsfred was completely destroyed in an overnight fire. Police said arson was a strong possibility and launched an investigation. Local media reported that the building was reduced to ashes, heightening concerns about Muslim safety amid a broader rise in anti-Islam sentiment.

These incidents highlight how Islamophobia continues to spread, from online spaces to physical threats against mosques worldwide.

