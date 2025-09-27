Misrepresentation of Muslims in Western Media and the Peaceful Teachings of Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Since the events of September 11 in the United States, Islam and Muslims have repeatedly been unfairly labeled as “terrorists,” a misconception rooted in the Orientalist studies of the 19th century.

Edward Said, the Palestinian-American intellectual, in his seminal works Orientalism (1978) and Covering Islam (1981), demonstrated that Orientalists and Western media have misrepresented Islam in a derogatory and inaccurate manner, disregarding the remarkable contributions of Muslims in science and culture.

During the Islamic Golden Age, Muslim scholars were pioneers in natural, social, and religious sciences, inspiring scientific advancements in the West. Yet Western media have often portrayed the Quran, the Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h), and Muslims as agents of violence.

In reality, the teachings of the Quran and the Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h) show that Islam is a religion of complete peace, permitting warfare only in self-defense. Even in conflict, targeting civilians or destroying resources and religious sites is strictly prohibited.

Despite persistent negative stereotypes in Hollywood, recent years have seen some change due to the efforts of critics and Muslim filmmakers. At the same time, social media has provided Muslims with an unprecedented opportunity to challenge these misconceptions and present the true, peaceful teachings of Islam.

