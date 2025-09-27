Study Finds Two-Thirds of French Muslims Victims of Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A new study supported by the Grand Mosque of Paris has revealed that 66 percent of Muslims in France have faced discrimination or Islamophobia over the past five years, highlighting a deepening social crisis in the country.

The survey, conducted by the IFOP Institute, examined various forms of discrimination against French Muslims. Findings show that Muslims are targeted at significantly higher rates than followers of other religions, only 18 percent of whom reported similar experiences.

Among Muslims who reported discrimination, half attributed it to their religious beliefs, 25 percent to their nationality, and 22 percent to their skin color. The most frequent cases were reported during police checks, job searches, and housing rentals.

The results align with official government data. French authorities reported that anti-Muslim actions rose by 75 percent in the first five months of 2025 compared with the same period last year, while direct attacks on individuals tripled. The Interior Ministry documented 145 anti-Muslim incidents during this period, up sharply from 83 cases in 2024.

Despite the severity of these incidents, only 66 percent of victims filed an official complaint after their first experience. Experts have warned that the trend signals an urgent need for stronger measures to combat Islamophobia and protect the fundamental rights of Muslims in France.

