Book “Ali (a.s.), the Criterion of Truth” Published in Tanzania

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the book Ali (a.s.), the Criterion of Truth by Mohammad Guzal Al-Amadi has been translated into Swahili and published in Tanzania.

This scholarly work examines Hadith-based evidence to demonstrate the unique characteristics of Imam Ali (a.s.) compared to the other companions of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h). The author categorizes the Prophet’s companions into three groups: devout believers, hypocrites, and ordinary individuals, arguing that possessing a standard to distinguish among these groups is vital for understanding Islam.

Accordingly, the book endeavors to present Imam Ali (a.s.) as the principal criterion for such discernment, drawing on Quranic verses, Prophetic traditions, as well as Shiite and Sunni narrative and exegetical sources.

The author highlights several themes as benchmarks for his research, including distinguishing believers from hypocrites, recognizing God’s friends from His enemies, and presenting Imam Ali (a.s.) as the one whose insult is akin to insulting God and His Messenger, the perfect servant of God, the separator of truth from falsehood, the illuminator of divine revelation after the Prophet (p.b.u.h) with direct connection to it, and the one whose gaze is considered an act of worship, with a value surpassing even that of the Kaaba.

The book was translated into Swahili by Abdulmajid Nasser Ramadhan and published in medium octavo format.

