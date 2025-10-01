Commemoration Ceremony for the 1st Anniversary of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah’s Martyrdom Held in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Najaf office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly hosted a memorial ceremony honoring the moral, spiritual, and global legacy of the martyred leader Sayed Hassan Nasrallah.

The event, marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the “Master of the Martyrs of the Resistance,” Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, alongside Sayed Hashem Safieddine, was held at the Assembly’s representative office in the holy city of Najaf.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the office of the Supreme Leader, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Najaf, scholars and students of the Najaf seminary, tribal elders, and members of the public from across Iraq.

Hojat al-Islam Sayed Mohammad Reza Al-e Ayyub, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly’s representative in Iraq, and Hojat al-Islam Awadi from the Najaf seminary, delivered speeches highlighting the faith, morality, and global stature of the late martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah.

