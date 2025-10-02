Iran urges ICAO to hold Israel accountable for attacks on civil aviation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian representatives at the ICAO World Summit strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran’s civil aviation infrastructure during the recent 12-day war, urging the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and all member states of the Chicago Convention to hold Tel Aviv accountable for violations of international law.

Majid Akhlaqi, Deputy Director of Flight Standards and Iran’s representative to ICAO, emphasized the need for decisive action. “Today we must reaffirm aviation as a force for good. This also requires that this assembly take the necessary measures to protect the Chicago Convention and ensure that those who violate it, such as the Zionist regime, are held accountable,” he said.

The ICAO International Conference, held every three years at the organization’s headquarters in Montreal, Canada, brings together delegates from 190 member states to review and approve the body’s programs and initiatives.

....................

End/ 257