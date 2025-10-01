Webinar to be held on ‘Pilgrimage in China’

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 20th session in the international “Pilgrimage in the World” series will explore religious visitation practices in China, featuring insights from a leading scholar of East Asian religions.

In collaboration with the Islamic Research Foundation and the International Affairs Office of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR), the webinar titled “Pilgrimage in China” will be held as the 20th installment of the “Pilgrimage in the World” series.

The session will feature Professor Marcus Bingenheimer from Temple University in Philadelphia, the United States, and will be conducted online.

Scheduled for Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 16:00 Iran time, the webinar is open to all interested participants via https://meet.razavi.ir/ch/pil_stu_en

Those wishing to follow related research and programming on pilgrimage studies may also join the dedicated channel on the Eitaa messaging platform at eitaa.com/motaleat_zyar

...................

End/ 257