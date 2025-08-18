3rd Webinar on “Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.); Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility” Held in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The third session in the webinar series “Arbaeen of Imam Hussain: Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility” was organized by the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Karbala, with Hojjat al-Islam Esmaeili serving as secretary.

The event brought together scholars, academic figures, and religious activists from various countries.

Speakers included Hojat al-Islam Eldar Ali Hossein-Zadeh from Azerbaijan; Ms. Herity Latif, a women and family activist from Indonesia;

Sheikh Badruddin Rakotoniatna, a prominent Shiite figure from Madagascar;

Othman Simakula from Uganda; Hojat al-Islam Sayed Iqbal Razavi from Myanmar;

Ms. Farida Abbasova from Azerbaijan; Hojat al-Islam Moeinian, Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly from Iran;

Professor Shamsuddin Guliyev, cultural activist and leading philanthropist from Russia;

Mr. Ashraf Zaidi, media activist from India;

Hojat al-Islam Ali Alizadeh, cultural activist and representative of the Azerbaijani community at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.);

Hojat al-Islam Kazem Aveh from Thailand; Sayed Ammar Abbas Naqavi from Zimbabwe;

Hojat al-Islam Dr. Rostami, head of the Office of the Supreme Leader in Universities;

and Sheikh Abdullah Saleh from Bahrain, member of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly’s General Assembly.

The participants discussed the significance of Arbaeen and the global responsibilities of intellectuals and activists in conveying its message.

