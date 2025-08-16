Scholarly Sessions on Arbaeen Teachings Held in Karbala with Leading Islamic Figures

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly organized the scientific conference “Teachings of Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (a.s.) and Strategies for Expanding the Arbaeen Discourse” in Karbala, featuring both in-person and virtual sessions with prominent scholars from across the Islamic world.

The conference, attended by thinkers and academics from Iran, Pakistan, India, Europe, and the United States, opened with remarks by the Assembly’s Deputy for International Affairs.

He explained that this was the second consecutive year the Assembly had held specialized intellectual and scholarly sessions in Karbala during Arbaeen, focusing on the multidimensional aspects of Imam Hussain’s (a.s.) uprising and the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Hojat al-Islam Moinian noted that this year’s programs were launched under the theme “Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.): A Manifestation of Dignity, Justice, and Responsibility.”

He stressed that these values are often neglected even within Islamic societies and among followers of AhlulBayt (a.s.), highlighting the need for renewed attention.

He further outlined the sessions: the first brought together students affiliated with AhlulBayt (a.s.) from eight nationalities; the second focused on women leaders and activists in cultural and social fields, attended by 60 participants from 19 countries; and the third, held on the eve of Arbaeen, was a general assembly discussing the conference theme with distinguished scholars and intellectuals from multiple nations.

