Divine Miracle of Arbaeen Brings Justice to Light, ABWA’s Official Says

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Reza Shakeri, Deputy for Scientific and Cultural Affairs of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly described the Arbaeen commemoration of Imam Hussain’s (a.s.) martyrdom as a “divine miracle” manifested in Iraq.

He observed that the selfless service and hospitality exhibited by Iraqis toward pilgrims are examples of “perfect human” behavior and acts of true spiritual devotion.

Shakeri emphasized that Arbaeen represents humanity’s pledge to God. He stated that those faithful to this vow are honored by God through a unified relationship with Him, with others, and with all creation.

He likened the scenes of generosity during Arbaeen in Iraq to a glimpse of paradise, streets transformed into havens of food and kindness and underscored that these acts are not driven by show but by genuine compassion and humility.

Calling Arbaeen “a demonstration of justice seeking,” Shakeri praised Imam Hussain’s (a.s.) sacrifice as a call to uphold justice and human dignity.

He noted that over 20 million participants convey a powerful message to a world plagued by injustice, hunger, and suffering.

