Iraqi Parliamentarian Highlights Women’s Role in Arbaeen and Family Values

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dunya Al-Shummari, head of the Iraqi Parliament’s Women and Family Committee, emphasized the vital role of women in preserving the legacy of Arbaeen during the international conference “Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.); Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility.”

She highlighted Lady Zaynab’s (a.s.) leadership during and after the tragedy of Karbala, noting that she safeguarded family unity and conveyed the story of Imam Hussain’s (a.s.) sacrifice as a victory for truth.

“Imam Hussain (a.s.), through his martyrdom, became a model for all who seek steadfastness on the path of justice,” she said.

Al-Shummari praised Iraqis’ hospitality toward pilgrims, stressing that women offer everything they have out of generosity.

“We tell visitors: welcome to your second country. You are not guests, you are at home,” she said, noting that despite heat and fatigue, Iraqis remain committed to serving in the path of AhlulBayt (a.s.).

On the value of hijab, she said it symbolizes loyalty to Lady Fatimah (a.s.) and Lady Zaynab (a.s.), and that Iraqi women proudly carry this message worldwide.

She contrasted Western notions of freedom with Islam’s emphasis on women’s strength within the family.

She also announced plans to establish a Faculty of Family Studies in Iraq with support from the Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighting ongoing cultural cooperation with the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

**************

End/ 345