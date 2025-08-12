2nd Webinar on “Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.); Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility” Held in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The second webinar in the series of sessions on “Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.); Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility” was held in the holy city of Karbala on Sunday, August 11, 2025, by AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, with the participation and presentations of scholars, seminary and university professors, as well as religious activists from various countries.

The event featured speeches by Messrs. Dr. Ismail Amin from Indonesia, Sheikh Mahmud Abdullah Ibrahim from Comoros, Ms. Meymounah Keli Bali from Côte d'Ivoire, Ali Sajjadi from the UK, Sheikh Abdulwahed Latset from Malaysia, and Ms. Fouzia Besmi from Australia, who addressed the topic of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the global responsibility of elites and activists.

