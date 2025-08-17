Seminary Professors denounce Zionist deception, vow continued struggle

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Center for Mobilization of Professors, Administrators, and Elites of the Qom Seminary strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s latest deceptive claims, emphasizing that false promises and propaganda stunts will not weaken the Iranian people’s steadfast bond with the Islamic system.

In a statement, the Center said: “The declining Zionist regime, which has faced defeat on the battlefield and against the will of nations, now seeks to mislead public opinion with empty and disgraceful promises, such as claims about water supply to Iran—a nation not thirsty for water, but thirsty for justice and freedom for oppressed peoples.”

The statement denounced the Israeli prime minister, who continues to deprive Palestinian children in Gaza of water and food amid devastation, for making hollow promises toward the Iranian nation. “This rhetoric not only exposes the hypocritical and inhuman nature of Zionism, but also demonstrates their frustration at the greatness of Iranian resistance, forcing them to resort to illusions of division between the people and the system,” the statement added.

Highlighting Iran’s resilience, the Center recalled the Iranian nation’s recent victory in the 12-day confrontation against the Zionist regime, saying: “Despite domestic challenges, our people stand united like a clenched fist against this bloodthirsty enemy. The false promises and propaganda displays of the occupying regime will never weaken the deep connection between the Iranian nation and the Islamic system.”

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of seminary professors and Basij elites to the ongoing cultural, scientific, and field efforts to counter Zionist aggression. “As long as this cancerous regime exists, we will continue our jihad against usurping Zionism without pause,” it emphasized.

On the occasion of Arbaeen, the Center reminded the public of the spiritual significance of solidarity and loyalty to the guardians of Islam: “We are not from Kufa to abandon our Imam. With faith in divine promises and the blood of martyrs, Islamic Iran will remain a steadfast mountain of resistance until the day we witness the complete destruction of the Zionist regime in the Holy City of Jerusalem.”

