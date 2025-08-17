Gaza death toll rises to 161,897 amid ongoing Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced, on Saturday, that the death toll from the Israeli genocide and aggression has risen to 161,897 martyrs and 155,660 injuries since October 7, 2023.

In its daily report, The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 70 martyrs, including 8 martyrs who were recovered, and 385 injuries arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals during the past 24 hours.

The ministry said: Many victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this moment.”

It indicated that the death toll and injuries since March 18, 2025, until today has reached 10,362 martyrs and 43,619 injuries.

It confirmed that the number of aid victims who arrived at hospitals during the past 24 hours reached 26 martyrs and 175 injuries, bringing the total number of livelihood victims who arrived at hospitals to 1,924 martyrs and more than 14,288 injuries.

The ministry also pointed out that Gaza Strip hospitals recorded 11 deaths, including a child, during the past 24 hours, as a result of famine and malnutrition, bringing the total number to 251 deaths, including 108 children.

