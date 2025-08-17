Gaza famine deaths rise to 251, including 108 children, says Health Ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced, on Saturday, the recording of 11 deaths within 24 hours, as a result of famine and malnutrition, including a child.

In a brief statement, the Ministry of Health indicated that the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition has risen to 251 martyrs, including 108 children.

Since March 2, Israel has closed all crossings leading to Gaza, preventing the entry of any humanitarian aid, which has plunged the Strip into a state of famine despite the accumulation of relief trucks at its borders and the entry of limited quantities that do not meet the minimum needs of citizens.

Recently, the World Food Program warned that “a third of Gaza’s population has not eaten for several days,” describing the humanitarian situation in the Strip as “unprecedented in levels of hunger and despair.”

