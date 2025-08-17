Hamas condemns Netanyahu’s Dresden threat as escalation of Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threat to carpet bomb Gaza like the Allies bombed Dresden during World War II, describing it as a new chapter in Tel Aviv’s brutal war against Palestinians.

“Netanyahu’s repeated talk about the Dresden attack… confirms that we are facing a new and brutal chapter of violations against innocent civilians and infrastructure," Hamas said in a Saturday statement, while referring to Netanyahu's remarks earlier this week that Israel could bomb Gaza like Dresden.

It said Netanyahu made the threat while the Israeli military continues “to carry out massacres, bombardments, and the killing and displacement of residents in southern Gaza.”

For about a week, it said, Israeli forces have relentlessly targeted eastern and southern neighborhoods of Gaza City, particularly the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

“The regime’s warplanes, artillery, and explosive drones are systematically destroying the area…as part of a criminal plan aimed at annihilating the Gaza Strip and all forms of life within it,” the statement added.

The Allied bombing of Dresden killed an estimated 25,000 civilians and left the city in ruins. Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, now in its 22nd month, has so far claimed more than 60,000 Palestinian lives and devastated much of the territory.

Hamas further said that Tel Aviv could not have continued its attacks for so long without “the green light given by the American administration to the war criminal Netanyahu.”

The group urged Washington to “review its policies that make it an active partner in a war of extermination for which history will not forgive those responsible.”

Human rights groups say the United States’ unwavering support for Israel has made it complicit in the regime’s campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide against Palestinians. They warn that this backing sustains the bloodshed and shields those responsible from accountability.

