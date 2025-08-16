40,000 Worshipers Defy Israeli Restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: Despite strict Israeli restrictions, tens of thousands of worshipers gathered in the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem to perform Friday prayers.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported that approximately 40,000 worshipers attended the prayers, even as Israeli military forces imposed tight security measures.

Activists from Jerusalem continued to call on residents of the city and Palestinians from the 1948 occupied territories to mobilize and remain present at Al-Aqsa Mosque, urging them to defy Israeli efforts to Judaize the site.

These calls stressed the importance of mass participation and resistance against the occupation’s attempts to limit access to the Mosque.

They emphasized that maintaining a strong presence and continuous prayer at Al-Aqsa is a practical form of resistance, helping to counter Israeli efforts to isolate the Mosque from its religious and social surroundings.

Activists stated that staying resilient at Al-Aqsa during this critical time reflects popular determination in the face of growing Israeli aggression. It sends a clear message that Al-Aqsa is a sacred boundary that must not be violated.

Haron Nasser Al-Din, a senior Hamas official and head of the movement’s Jerusalem Affairs Office, said that the increasing settler intrusions into Al-Aqsa are desperate attempts to enforce Judaization and assert control over the Mosque and Jerusalem.

He condemned the introduction of Torah symbols, public rituals, provocative dances, and the desecration of graves in the Bab al-Rahma cemetery, describing them as disgraceful acts carried out by settler groups under the protection of the extremist Israeli government.

Nasser Al-Din urged Palestinians and the broader Arab and Islamic world to take all necessary actions to defend Occupied Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa, and other Islamic holy sites, and to confront Israel’s aggressive ambitions. He called for unified efforts to repel the occupation and liberate Palestinian land.

