Hamas condemns UN blacklisting as politically motivated, unfounded

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has strongly condemned the United Nations’ recent decision to include the group on its blacklist, describing the move as illegal and politically driven.

According to IRNA, in a statement released Friday night and circulated by Arab media outlets, Hamas criticized a report issued by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on August 14, which accused the Palestinian resistance group of committing conflict-related sexual crimes and subsequently placed it on the UN’s blacklist.

Hamas rejected the allegations outright, asserting that the report relies on fabricated claims propagated by the Israeli regime and lacks any credible evidence or legal foundation. The group emphasized that the accusations are baseless and serve to distort the realities of the conflict.

The statement further accused the United Nations of failing to hold the Israeli occupation accountable, despite extensive documentation of its violations. Hamas argued that this selective approach represents a dangerous departure from the principles of justice and reflects the politicization of international institutions.

By allowing political agendas to influence its mechanisms, the UN risks undermining its own credibility and enabling continued crimes by the actual perpetrators, the group warned.

Hamas concluded by reaffirming its commitment to defending the Palestinian people and resisting occupation, while calling on international bodies to uphold impartiality and reject politically motivated narratives.



