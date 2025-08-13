Hamas: Israeli PM ignores captives’ fate amid ongoing bombardment

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of insisting on continuing the war on Gaza regardless of the lives or fate of Israeli captives held in the besieged enclave.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Palestinian resistance movement said Israel persists in committing “brutal crimes” through indiscriminate bombardment across Gaza, targeting civilian homes and displacement camps.

“These daily bloody scenes claim the lives of dozens of defenseless civilians, including children, reflecting a blatant challenge to the international community and a clear insistence on pursuing a policy of genocide and organized starvation,” the group said.

The movement further accused Netanyahu of prolonging a “futile war” solely to serve his political and personal interests while disregarding the captives’ safety.

Hamas also condemned Israel’s “systematic starvation policy,” arguing that Tel Aviv deliberately obstructs aid distribution to over two million Gazans, depriving them of basic human rights, particularly access to food.

The group urged Arab and Islamic nations to pressure the US government and leverage their influence to halt Israeli aggression and prevent further displacement of Palestinians, warning that the conflict threatens regional security.

...................

End/ 257