Arab, Islamic nations condemn Netanyahu’s “Greater Israel” remarks as threat to regional peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign ministers of 31 Arab and Islamic countries, along with the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, have strongly condemned remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about establishing the so-called “Greater Israel.”

The joint statement, issued on Friday, was signed by countries including Jordan, Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Gambia, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Maldives, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Turkey, the UAE, and Yemen, according to Al Jazeera.

The statement said Netanyahu’s remarks represent “a grave disregard for, and a blatant and dangerous violation of the rules of international law and the foundations of stable international relations.”

“They also constitute a direct threat to Arab national security, to the sovereignty of states, and to regional and international peace and security.”

The statement came days after Netanyahu said that he feels a deep connection to “this vision” of a “Greater Israel,” pointing to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories as well as parts of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, and described it as “a historical and spiritual mission.”

The statement also condemned Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s racist comments rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state and his support for annexing Palestinian lands.

The countries further denounced Israel’s crimes of attacks, genocide, and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians in Gaza, while urging an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access to stop Israel’s deliberate starvation policy in the besieged territory.

....................

End/ 257