Thousands in Abuja mark Arbaeen, condemn Israeli genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of mourners from across Nigeria concluded a two-day symbolic Arbaeen walk in the capital city of Abuja, commemorating the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S). The peaceful procession, held under heavy security presence, also served as a platform to voice strong support for Palestinians facing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

According to Iran Press, the Arbaeen walk, inspired by the annual pilgrimage from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq, is recognized as the world’s largest public gathering. Nigeria’s observance of the event reflects growing Muslim solidarity with oppressed communities, particularly the Palestinian people enduring what marchers described as genocide and terrorism at the hands of the Israeli regime.

Participants traveled from various regions of Nigeria to join the walk, which concluded at Abuja’s train station and the Maraban area without incident. Despite the deployment of armed security forces, the event remained peaceful and spiritually charged.

Marchers carried flags bearing the names of Imam Hussain and Palestine, reciting elegies in memory of the martyrs of Karbala while condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza. The symbolic journey aimed to relive the historical suffering of the Prophet Muhammad’s family following the tragedy of Karbala in 680 AD.

Sheikh Abdulhamid Bello of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria emphasized the deeper meaning behind the walk, stating: “This trek lets us relive the suffering of the Prophet’s family, who were dragged barefoot to Damascus after Imam Hussain’s martyrdom. The UN must act now to stop Israel’s crimes in Gaza—delays are complicity.”

The event underscored Nigeria’s alignment with global calls for justice and resistance against oppression, echoing the enduring legacy of Karbala and the universal message of standing against tyranny.

