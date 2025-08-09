Nigerian Islamic scholars urge Arab nations to unite, cut ties with Israel to support Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: At a major conference held in Lagos by the Conference of Islamic Organizations of Nigeria (CIO), the Ulama wing of the organization called on Arab nations in the Persian Gulf to set aside political differences and end diplomatic normalization with Israel in a bid to support the liberation of Palestine.

According to Iran Press, the appeal comes amid growing solidarity among Nigerian Muslims, who have organized rallies and conferences to protest what they describe as genocide in Gaza—marked by mass killings, starvation, displacement, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid—carried out by Israel with backing from the United States.

Sheikh Abdur Rahman Ahmad, Chairman of the Ulama Wing of the CIO, addressed the gathering, stating: “A united voice is our only strength against the injustice of Israel and America on Gaza. We call upon all Muslim nations to set aside political differences and diplomatic normalization with the Zionist regime. Your silence, or muted condemnations, is perceived as a betrayal and as a license for the aggressor to continue its crimes.”



He urged Muslim and Arab countries to leverage their economic and political influence to pressure Israel and its Western allies to halt the violence and terrorism against Palestinians.

Palestinian national Ramzi Abu Ibrahim, also present at the conference, praised former Nigerian Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode—a Christian politician and human rights advocate—for his consistent support for Palestine and opposition to Zionism. He called on both Muslims and Christians in Nigeria to follow Fani-Kayode’s example.

Highlighting the killing of thousands of children and Qur’an memorizers in Gaza, Abu Ibrahim quoted the Prophet Muhammad’s saying: “The one who does not care about the Muslims is not one of them.” He urged Muslims worldwide to reflect on their tangible contributions to Gaza, warning that both Allah and the Prophet will hold them accountable for their role in resisting Israeli aggression.

