Senior Nigerian cleric endorses Iran’s resistance doctrine against Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a powerful statement that may signal a shift in regional discourse, Sheikh Dan'azumi Musa Tafawa Balewa, head of Nigeria’s Council of Ulema, has called on Muslim nations and the international community to adopt Iran’s model of armed resistance as the only effective strategy to confront Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

According to Iran Press, speaking amid the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Sheikh Dan'azumi condemned what he described as “terrorist inhumanity” perpetrated by Israel, and criticized Western powers — particularly the United States — for their continued support of what he called “uncivilized and hypocritical” policies.

“What is happening in Gaza is not just a tragedy — it’s terrorism, and it is backed by the hypocrisy of the United States and the West,” he said.

“They’re not just bombing Palestinians. They’re starving them. This is an atrocity against all of humanity.”

The cleric’s remarks come as Gaza faces relentless bombardment and a blockade on essential supplies, which he termed “starvation warfare.” He emphasized that the global silence in the face of these crimes is unacceptable and urged both Muslim and non-Muslim nations to take a stand.

“Military resistance, as Iran has shown, is the only way to deal with a regime that has for decades killed, dehumanized, and now seeks to eliminate Palestinians through starvation,” he stated.

“It’s not just the duty of Muslims. All civilized nations must support this method to stop Israel.”

This marks one of the strongest endorsements yet from a high-ranking Sunni religious figure in Africa for Iran’s doctrine of resistance, reflecting growing frustration in Muslim-majority countries and a potential shift toward more confrontational strategies in support of Palestine.

