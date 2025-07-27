Eleventh Quds Day International Conference held in Abuja, NIgeria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, under the leadership of Sheikh Zakzaky, held its eleventh conference, Quds, in Abuja on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The conference is organised annually on the 25th of July, when 33 people were martyred by Nigerian soldiers while commemorating Quds in 2014 in Zaria.

Among the people martyred are the 3 sons of Sheikh Zakzaky – Shahid Ahmad, Hameed, Mahmud, among 30 others.

Speakers, including Prof Abdullahi Danladi, Sheikh Abdulhamed Bello, Sheikh Berende, Dr Fatima Ismail, among others, delivered lectures on different topics.

Malama Zeenah Ibraheem delivered a closing address.



