Sheikh Zakzaky meets Nigerian pilgrims ahead of Arbaeen journey to Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sayed Ibraheem Zakzak,y received people from different parts of Nigeria who are intending to visit Karbala, Iraq, for Arbaeen of Imam Husain (AS) this year.

According to ''The Official Website of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria'', The Leader addressed the pilgrims on Saturday, the 8th of Safar 1447 (2/8/2025) on the importance and significance of Arba’een Ziyara as part of the teachings of the Imams of Ahlulbayt (AS) and that of the companions of the holy Prophet (SAWA), like Jabir Bn Abdullahi Ansari (RA).

He also spoke on the atrocities of Yazid (LA) on Imam Husain (AS), his family members and companions, adding that such atrocities can never wipe the love and the lovers of Imam Husain AS off the earth.

He further said, ''Those who committed such a massacre will continue to be cursed to the last day; just like Pharaoh Yazid will continue to be cursed forever''.

In conclusion, the leader prayed for a safer trip for the intending pilgrims and prayed that the visit be an atonement for sins.

