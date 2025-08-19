Sheikh Zakzaky: Zionist plans to expel Gazans, sisarm Hezbollah will fail

AhlulBayt News Agency: In an exclusive interview with Iran Press, Sheikh Ibrahim Yaqoub Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, condemned recent actions by the Zionist regime, asserting that its efforts to forcibly evict Palestinians from Gaza and disarm the Hezbollah resistance through pressure on the Lebanese government are doomed to fail.

Sheikh Zakzaky stated that the regime’s plan to relocate Palestinians to southern Gaza and house them in tents is a continuation of a two-year campaign of genocide through starvation and bombardment. He emphasized that the true motive behind these actions is the exploitation of Gaza’s natural resources, particularly its gas reserves.



“The Zionist entity plans to wipe out Gaza's people—they don't care if it means killing everyone. After two years of genocide using bombs and starvation, they now want forced evictions to steal Gaza's resources, especially its gas. But this will fail. Palestinians won't leave their land, from the river to the sea,” he said.

Turning to Lebanon, Sheikh Zakzaky criticized the pressure being placed on Hezbollah to surrender its weapons, describing it as a strategic attempt to weaken the resistance. He stressed that Hezbollah’s strength lies not in its arsenal but in its unwavering faith and popular support.

“Zionists think disarming Hezbollah will weaken them, but their real power is faith in God. Lebanon won't become another West Bank—the people stand with Hezbollah as their true defenders,” he added.

His remarks echo those of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, who recently warned that disarming the resistance would be tantamount to handing Lebanon’s security over to Israel.

Sheikh Zakzaky’s statements underscore the enduring philosophy of resistance rooted in spiritual conviction and defiance against joint Israeli-American aggression.

