Sheikh Zakzaky meets with Nigerian students in Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky has met with Nigerian students studying in various universities and centers in Iran on Wednesday, the 10th of September, 2025.

Hawzah News Agency- According to the ''The Official Website of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria'', The Leader addressed the students on the importance of putting knowledge into practice, adding that the holy Prophet is the model for all in terms of actions and words.

The School honoured the Leader to put an Amamah (turban) on one of the students who attained a certain level of study. He called such a turban a responsibility, not a kingship.

