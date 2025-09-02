Sheikh Zakzaky Mourns Death of Iranian Diplomat Mr Ali Hussain Dutsi

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sayed Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) expresses his heartfelt condolences over the passing away of Mr Agaye Ali Hussain Dutsi, who passed away on Friday, the 29th of August, 2025, in Abuja after a brief illness.

The Leader prayed for the repose of his gentle soul while commending his contributions during the Ashura mourning of Imam Husain (AS). “We shall remember this figure for his great role this year during the mourning commemoration of Imam Husain (peace be upon him) and for his eloquence in reading the poet on Imam Husain (AS)”

Mr Ali Hussain was a senior diplomat with the Iranian Embassy in Nigeria.



