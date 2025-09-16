Sheikh Zakzaky: People in West Standing Up against Israeli Atrocities in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria highlighted the growing trend of support for Palestine in Western countries.

“In the West, people in general are standing up against the crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza. The people of Western countries are standing up to support the Palestinian people and against the atrocities that are happening against the Palestinians,” Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky said.

The Nigerian cleric pointed to Spain’s action to close its airspace to Israeli planes, saying, “This is a beautiful sign and I hope that all European countries will take similar actions in this regard.

Referring to Iran’s support for the Palestinian resistance and nation, Sheikh Zakzaky said, “Unfortunately, we do not see enough sympathy for the Palestinian people in other Islamic countries.”

He further pointed out the necessity of unity among Islamic countries against the Zionist regime and said the Israeli regime seeks to create divisions and divisions among Muslims.

“Measures like holding the Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran can remove the barriers that exist in the field of empathy and bring Muslims together as a single nation, and we hope that this will be realized in the near future.”

Sheikh Zakzaky went on to underline the need for Islamic countries to sanction the Zionist regime and cut off any relations with Tel Aviv.

The Zionist regime is an occupation regime, he said, noting that it occupies Palestinian lands and considers these lands as its own and continues to kill people there.

Islamic countries are expected to cut off any relations with the Zionist regime, and now the time has come for them to do this, he went on to say.



/129