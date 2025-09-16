Palestine Awqaf Ministry calls on UNESCO to prevent Israel from making changes to Ibrahimi Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs has strongly denounced an Israeli decision to take over parts of the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil City in the southern occupied West Bank, saying it encroaches on its authority.

In a statement on Monday, the Awqaf Ministry warned that the Israeli plan to expropriate the Ibrahimi Mosque’s plateau and build a roof over it would harm its historical and heritage status and violate the ministry’s exclusive jurisdiction over the entire Islamic holy site.

The ministry affirmed that its authority over the Mosque includes its sole right to undertake restoration and repair works across its premises, including the parts that had been seized unlawfully.

According to the Ministry, the Ibrahimi Mosque is listed as a cultural heritage site and is recognized by human rights organizations, especially UNESCO — which prohibits making any changes to the Ibrahimi Mosque.

The Ministry underlined that “UNESCO, in its latest session, reiterated its rejection of Israel’s violations at the Ibrahimi Mosque, especially its intent to build a roof over the Mosque’s courtyard without Palestine’s approval, or informing the World Heritage Center to conduct Heritage Impact Assessments (HIAs).

The Ministry pointed out that the Israeli vioaltions at the holy site “contravenes paragraphs 118(b) and 172 of UNESCO’s Operational Guidelines.”

It called on the international community and organizations concerned with human rights and world heritage, especially UNESCO, to take immediate steps to prevent the Israeli occupation authority from seizing the Mosque’s plateau and making changes to it.



