Israeli Authorities Order Seizure of Ibrahimi Mosque Courtyard

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation authorities have issued a new order to seize the inner courtyard of the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil, a move described by Mosque Director Mutaz Abu Sneineh as a dangerous escalation aimed at altering the historical and legal status of the site.

Abu Sneineh stated in press remarks that occupation forces have also taken control of the mosque’s electricity and water systems, calling it a clear violation of international agreements that safeguard religious and heritage sites.

Meanwhile, acting Mayor of al-Khalil Asmaa Al-Sharbaty stressed that the Israeli decision poses a direct threat to the Ibrahimi Mosque, which is recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in danger.

Abu Sneineh had previously warned that the occupation was shifting from a policy of time-and-space division of the mosque to full control, through gradual steps and comprehensive Judaization plans.

He noted a sharp rise in violations at the site over the past two years, describing them as part of a broader political project aimed at excluding Muslims from the mosque, altering its architectural and demographic identity, and ultimately imposing a new reality that includes the creation of an interior plaza while undermining the authority of the municipality and religious endowments.

