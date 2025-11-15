Israeli bill seeks full sovereignty over Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: Knesset Member Tzvi Sukkot of the “Religious Zionism” party has introduced a new bill seeking to extend Israeli sovereignty and Israeli law over the entire Ibrahimi Mosque compound in Hebron, placing the site under full Israeli control.

The proposal, which has been endorsed by dozens of lawmakers within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, calls for transferring all authority and administrative responsibility for the Ibrahimi Mosque— including the section known as the “Isaac Hall” — to the municipal council of the Kiryat Arba settlement.

According to the bill’s explanatory notes, the legislation aims to “lift restrictions imposed on Jews and restore the site’s historical status as an open, accessible, and free center of prayer for the Jewish people.”

The move comes against the backdrop of the longstanding partition of the holy site, established after the 1994 massacre, which allocated roughly 63 percent of the compound to Jewish worshippers and 37 percent to Muslims, a division followed by successive measures viewed as part of the site’s ongoing Judaization.

...................

End/ 257